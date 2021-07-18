Lima Area Concert Band ready to celebrate 50th anniversary

The Lima Area Concert Band is preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary season they never got to have last year. The first performance by the concert band in over a year and a half will be on August 7th at Elida High School. It is focused around celebrating 50 years, with music pieces from the last half-century. They will also play a special piece composed for them by James Swearingen, the music arranger for the Ohio State University Marching Band. Members of the concert band says they have been so excited to practice together again.
"It's wonderful to be able to perform again. You know so many groups didn't get to,” says Lucy Alstaetter, Lima Area Concert Band. “I think many or most of us are finally able to do that again. But we'll be performing in the community. At the fair, the civic center. But we're very very to be back again and we missed each other."
The band will have three performances this year. The first is at Elida High School, then at the Allen County Fair, and lastly at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased at www.limaareaconcertband.org.