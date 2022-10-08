Lima branch of the NAACP helping get people registered to vote

Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima branch of the NAACP is urging people to exercise their right to vote. The organization held a voter registration drive Saturday at Vibe Coffeehouse. The NAACP had voter registration and forms for people to request an absentee ballot for the November 8th election. They want to make sure that people not only get registered for the first time, but if they were dropped from a voting role that they can get re-registered to be part of the process.

“We need for everyone in our community to be registered so all votes can be heard,” says Lakendra Blackman of the NAACP Lima Branch. “I believe that our vote is our voice. So we are just here to be of any type of assistance to our community as means to registration and how to do that.” 

