LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council voted on bringing the issue of electric aggregation to the ballot in May.

An ordinance to allow Lima residents to vote on aggregating their electricity did not pass and was sent to be read again Thursday, Jan. 26. If the issue is put on the ballot and passed by voters, a select number of Lima residents would qualify for an opt out contract that would lock in their electricity rate for two years.

Lima City Council sends electric aggregation ordinance to a third vote

Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations. You can send me comments or story ideas at bulrick@wlio.com