Lima City Council voices concerns about Shawnee Lofts Project

Lima City Council held a special council meeting to discuss the proposed Shawnee Lofts.
Lima City Council members voiced their concerns over the location of the proposed Shawnee Lofts, which is the former location of the Area Agency on Aging. It would be for families that earn at or below 30% to 70% of the area median income. The council had some concerns about losing students from Lima City Schools, and what it could do to the community.
Fourth Ward Council Member voiced her opposition saying, “Basically what you are saying is that you are going to put this low to moderate-income housing in the Shawnee School District and you are going to entice our families, and possibly our kids, to leave the Lima City Schools and go to Shawnee. And we just cannot endorse that. We are not in the business of trying to hurt the Lima City Schools.”
Council members that are opposed to the project were encouraged to sign a letter of opposition written by Mayor Berger.