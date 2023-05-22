Lima City Schools Present First-Ever Family of the Year Awards to 11 Families

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Several families with the Lima City Schools were awarded earlier Monday evening.
Lima City Schools bestowed the district's first ever "Family of the Year" awards at Monday's School Board of Education meeting. One family from each of the district's school buildings for a total of eleven families were recognized for their consistent involvement in their child's education and their school to support all students, staff, and faculty. Following Monday night's award presentation, Heritage Elementary School Family of the Year award winner, Veronica Burton, talked with us about being honored.
"This award means being involved in my son's life and his education. It means that I'm going to take that extra step as a parent and make sure that I dot those "Is" and cross those "Ts." It's very essential that you work with your child at that young age because their minds are sponges, so you're their role model and everything that you do, they're going to pick up," says Veronica Burton, Heritage Elementary School Family of the Year Award Winner.
The following families received awards from their respective school:
- Lima Senior High School: Janice Johnson and James Waithe
- Lima Senior Career Tech: Tony and Sandy Delph
- Lima Senior Alternative School: Charlotte Washington
- West Middle School: Sarah Tobin
- North Middle School: Breezy Chilcoat
- Liberty Arts Magnet School: Robin Idom
- South Science and Technology Magnet School: Donna Glover
- Freedom Elementary School: Tracey Howard
- Heritage Elementary School: Veronica Burton and Jemal Worth
- Independence Elementary School: Danny and Elizabeth Mundy
- Unity Elementary School: Darion Shurelds and Keiona Dysart