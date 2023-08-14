Lima Exchange Club welcomes State Representative Susan Manchester to Monday's meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio House District 78 State Representative Susan Manchester visited the Lima Exchange Club on Monday.
Manchester has been a representative since 2019 and recently announced her decision to run for the Ohio State Senate. After work on the state budget wrapped up on June 30th, Manchester has been visiting local organizations in the district, such as the Lima Exchange Club, to update citizens about the work accomplished during the first six months of the general assembly.
"I absolutely love getting to know the community members, especially in Allen County as this is newer territory for me, and I believe that groups like the Exchange Club are so important to the vibrancy of the community. These are the folks who work hard every single day to make the Lima Allen County community great. And so, I love being able to meet with those people, hear about what they're working on, and even explore how we at the state level can be helpful in their efforts," said Susan Manchester, Ohio House District 78 Representative.
During her remarks to the club, Manchester also touched on some of her goals in her current position and looking forward to her run for state senate, such as attracting more people to live in Ohio and making tax cuts for citizens.