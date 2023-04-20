Lima Eye Openers Toastmasters Club provides an opportunity to improve your public speaking

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A club that helps people improve one of the most important skills in any career held an open house Thursday evening.
The Lima Eye Openers Toastmasters Club is a branch of an international organization that helps people of all skill levels improve their communication and public speaking skills.
The club meets twice a month and involves both prepared and impromptu speeches. Each individual member can choose their pace and areas of focus to work on.
Public speaking is one of the most common fears in the United States, but having a safe place to practice can help you get over that fear and build confidence.
"We have seen incredible growth in some of our members. I can remember somebody coming, and the first time she stood up to do a Table Topic, which is just that impromptu speaking, she was so nervous she couldn't say anything and sat back down. And she ended up doing a lot of speeches in the club, but then also was able to participate in some family milestones, and give some speeches," said Kathy Luhn, the Vice President of Education for the Lima Eye Openers Club.
If you would like to learn more about the club, you can visit their website, or drop in on one of their meetings on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month from 6:45 am until 7:45 am at the Allen County Engineer's Office. Members can participate in meetings either in-person or remotely.