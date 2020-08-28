Lima Fire Department battle early morning house fire

A Lima family was able to get out safely after their house caught fire early Friday morning.
The Lima Fire Department was called out to 1439 N. Central Avenue just after 1 a.m. Friday. Firefighters say the fire started on the exterior of the home, near a propane tank on a grill. Five members of the family and a couple of pets were out of the home when crews arrived. The Red Cross was called in to help the family.
The house next door did have some heat damage. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the damage estimate is around $25,000.