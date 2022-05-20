Lima Fire Department investigators urging people to charge lithium ion batteries properly to avoid fire hazards

They are everywhere and most of us are not charging them properly which could lead to disaster.
Rechargeable Lithium batteries are in laptops, cell phones, toys, and even cars. You can’t get away from them and many people are all guilty of not charging them safely. The Lima Fire Department is urging people to make sure they use the factory-provided charging cords and adapters and not to use cheap replacements which could cause a fire.
Lima Fire Department Fire Investigator Warren Pughsley explains, “Making sure that we have the correct charger, or the correct adapter, the right batteries that go in the devices that’s probably the biggest key. But then when you charge them. Don’t overcharge them. Don’t just leave them on the charger all day. Don’t charge it near flammable liquids, or on couches or under beds or under pillows, whatever devices you are charging.”
Warren says they have been responding to more fires that have been caused by lithium batteries that have been on a charger near flammable objects. He says damaged batteries can also lead to fires. Many times, they are caught early but several have led to major fires.
Pugsley again, “Now it’s starting to be people are charging things when they’re not home. So, when something catches on fire, we don’t know it, they don’t know it, nobody knows it until it’s really large. These things need to be dealt with properly.”
He encourages people to dispose of damaged batteries by taking them to a proper trash disposal site. Not just in your trash can. The batteries should also be stored in a cool place. Not in the hot sun.
