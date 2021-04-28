Lima Fire Department to start flushing fire hydrants in May

The Lima Fire Department will be doing annual maintenance of the city fire hydrants starting in May.
Crews will be out opening the hydrants and flushing water through to clean them as time allows. There are hundreds of hydrants in the city and it’s important to make sure they are in working order in case of an emergency.
Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner explains, “We do it to make sure that the hydrants flow and we’re cleaning the system out. You get debris in and some of the pipes are 100 years old, so you get debris in there. We’re making sure it doesn’t get into our trucks and the system works.”
Residents may experience water pressure fluctuations and water discoloration during the process. Run your cold water tap until it clears. You may want to postpone washing clothes as they flush the hydrants. Bath Township will begin flushing hydrants on Monday. Other townships are sure to follow. Check your township's website for updates.