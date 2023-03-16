Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles 370 helping Delphos Fire Department fund new MARCS radios

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Even equipment for first responders is getting expensive lately, but the Lima Eagles are helping the Delphos Fire Department with that.
The Lima Eagles Foundation donated $3,000 to the Delphos Fire Department to help pay for new MARCS radios. In 2025, new regulations take effect that requires all first responders to use the new radios for more effective communication between departments. The department has a limited budget from the city, and with inflation, this donation is a big help.
"Everybody is struggling, prices are going up obviously so any equipment that we're purchasing is quite pricey, a lot pricier than pre-covid, so every little bit helps," said Delphos Fire Chief Justin Roberts.
Jim Fair, the 3-Year Trustee Chairman of the Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles 370, says that you never know when you'll need emergency services yourself, so it's important to help this department get what they need to best protect their community.
"Some of the old MARCS systems they got right now are becoming obsolete, they're having a problem getting parts for them and everything. Anything that we can do, we are a people helping people organization, we're glad to do it," he explained.
The Lima Eagles Foundation has also donated money for new MARCS systems to the Shawnee Township, Marion Township, and Elida Police Departments.