Lima Host Lions Club celebrates 101 years

The Lima Host Lions Club is celebrating 101 years of existence.
The club was chartered on September 24, 1920, and Wednesday evening they hosted a 101 year celebration at Old Barn Out Back. Corinne Piper, the President of the Lima Host Lions Club emceed the event. The history of the club and its community service were discussed and presented at the celebration with a PowerPoint and posters of the work they have done. The night was highlighted with a guest speaker, Steve Thornton, who is a past International Director of Lions Club International. The club has done a lot of work in those 101 years and wants to continue that in the future.
Piper said, “I think it says that there were a lot of people through the years who put time and effort and interest into the club to keep it going and it leaves it to us to keep that time and interest going to make it if not for another 100 years, at least for a number of future years.”
There were 13 original Lions Clubs to form in Ohio. The Lima Host Lions Club is one of the 6 remaining of those clubs.