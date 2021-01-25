Lima Irish Parade cancelled for second year in a row

In March of last year, the Lima Irish Parade was one of the first gatherings to face the fate of cancellation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the parade's committee, along with the Allen County Health Department and city administrators, have made the decision to cancel it again this year. Co-Chair of the Lima Irish Parade Committee, Darby Bourk, says the bottom line of the difficult decision was the public's safety.
“Support us, support our decision. I know there’s going to be some haters out there," says Bourk. "And we don’t want to cancel the parade, obviously. It’s a big event for the city of Lima. It brings in a lot of people, it brings in money for businesses, local businesses. You know as a committee, we just made the decision to keep everyone safe.”
Bourk says the committee is looking forward to planning a parade in 2022.