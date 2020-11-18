Lima Mall celebrates 55 years of operation

It was 55 years ago this year the Lima Mall first opened its doors, and they wanted to celebrate the occasion.
Representatives from the mall and the community spoke outside of the mall's recently remodeled front entrance. Placed inside the mall itself were pictures showcasing the different stores and activities that have been held throughout the years at the mall.
Even though the times have changed, those with the Lima Mall say they're still setting out to do what they've been doing for the last 55 years.
"Trends have changed and things have changed, and we’re changing even as we speak today, but we’ve been able to adapt to those changes," said Chris Garlock, general manager of the Lima Mall. "We’ve been able to grow, and that’s what has allowed us to remain the standard here in this area, so we’re very excited."
The mall is also offering free activity bags for children ages 12 and under Saturday, November 21st from 11 a.m. to noon as part of the anniversary.