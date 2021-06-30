Lima man charged with aggravated murder says no to a plea deal

A Lima man who allegedly killed and buried a woman in a suitcase turns down a plea deal.
29-year-old Melvin Boothe said no to pleading guilty to one count of murder for the death of McKenzie Butler in 2020. Instead, he will face all of his original charges, which include Aggravated Murder, Tampering with Evidence, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, and Possessing Criminal Tools.
According to police, Boothe and Bulter were living together in an apartment on 8th street, when she was reported missing. After searching the home, they found muddy boots and receipts for shovels and a pick. Police searched nearby Martin Luther King Junior Park, where they found Butler’s body. Boothe’s trial is set for August 9th.