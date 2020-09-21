Lima man sentenced for rape, said he fed off inducing fear

A Lima man is headed to prison for a rape he committed in January of 2019.
Jazz Howell was sentenced to ten years in prison for a charge of rape. Part of his plea deal included having another charge of rape and kidnapping dropped.
The prosecutor explained that Howell lied to get the woman to come to his house and he locked her in his bedroom when she got there. He wouldn't even allow her to go to the bathroom, making her take care of her business in the bedroom.
The prosecutor also says Howell has a past of sexual violence, being convicted as a juvenile for gross sexual imposition. He went through sex offender treatment with the Department of Youth Services.
"Mr. Howell then stated he did take things too far sexually," said Kenneth Sturgill, Assistant Allen County Prosecutor reading from an interview transcript of Howell and a detective. "I asked him how he took things too far sexually. Mr. Howell stated that he induced fear in the victim and fed off that fear and he knew she wasn't going to say no. Mr. Howell stated even if she would have said no he would have been like whatever. And Mr. Howell stated that he knew she would have said yes even if he would have asked her because he had already scared her to a point."
"I will never be able to fathom the emotional, mental trauma that I may have caused her," Howell said. "For that, I am beyond apologetic. Also, your Honor, I take full responsibility for my actions. And, I'm prepared for the time that will be given to me."
Howell will register as a tier three sex offender.