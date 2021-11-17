Lima man sentenced to 30-34 years in prison for 2019 shooting

A Lima man faced a minimum of 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges stemming from 2019.
Jamaree Allen previously pleaded guilty to all eight charges he was facing, which include felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, and participating in gang activity.
Allen was sentenced to 30-34 years in prison.
Lima detectives say that he and his co-defendant Eric Wilson were involved in a shooting incident near the intersection of Cole Street and Edgewood Drive in June of 2019.
Police say the shooting was connected to the murder of Christian Laws earlier in the same month.
Wilson was sentenced to 62 years in prison on the same charges.