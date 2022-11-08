Press Release from Lima Memorial Health System:Access to convenient, quality care is essential to the overall health and well-being of our family, friends and neighbors. To extend this care even more into the community, Lima Memorial Health System will host a Health & Wellness Fair on Sunday, November 13, from 1 - 3 p.m. in its newly renovated Welcome Center. The event is free and open to the public and will include free health screenings, resources, refreshments and giveaways.
The Health & Wellness Fair will feature a wide range of Lima Memorial Health System services to help members of the community receive the screenings, education and resources needed for early detection of disease, prevention of disease and overall better health. Services will include, but will not be limited to:
- Blood pressure checks
- Care Coordination
- Human Resources
- Laboratory services
- Lima Memorial Physicians
- LMHS Next Chapter Mental Health
- Oncology services
- Radiology
- Trauma services
- Volunteer services
- Women’s Health Center
Lima Memorial Health System invites all community members to mark their calendars and take advantage of the many great health and wellness resources that will be available at this event.
