Lima NAACP target of threatening act of vandalism

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Chapter of the NAACP held a press conference Saturday morning to discuss a threatening act of vandalism that occurred on their property at Grace Church Worldwide Ministries.
The NAACP filed a complaint with the Allen County Sheriff that someone had vandalized vehicles in the parking lot of the church where the group is headquartered. An unknown individual used red spray paint to graffiti the cars, writing "KKK" on one of them.
The organization has received threatening calls in the past, but this is the first time someone has committed a physical crime against them. Lima NAACP President Ron Fails says he was especially concerned that someone would do something like this on church property.
"I thought it appropriate to file a complaint, which we did. The Sheriff's Department came out and took the complaint, so we'll establish some electronics so that we're better able to monitor what goes on when we're not present, so hopefully, next time someone attempts to do this, we'll be able to identify them," Fails said.
Fails added that the Allen County Sheriff's Office has been very helpful to them with this incident.