Lima Police Department is hiring multiple positions

The City of Lima will be offering civil service exams for some open positions at the police department.
The department is looking to hire a parking enforcement officer and a crime prevention aid. Plus, they are looking at hiring around eight new police officers for the city. The civil service exams for all of the positions will be conducted in August. The starting salary for the police officer positions is just over $22 an hour, and the city just authorized a higher starting salary for the other two positions.
“The parking enforcement and the community service aid positions are only part-time, but they have been approved to pay $15 an hour,” says Chief Kevin Martin. “By part-time, I mean, less than 30 hours per week. Because the actual hours may vary some week to week, on average it will come out to 20 to 24 hours a week.”
The deadline to file for the two part time positions is August 11th, and for the police officer positions, application are due by august 18th. For more information about each of the positions and how to apply, https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/Jobs.aspx.