Lima roundabout project nearing completion

After nearly 2 years of construction, the roundabout on Lima’s east side is nearing completion.
Crews have been working on curbs, gutters, and pavement in the single-lane roundabout. It’s projected that on April 29th the eastbound lane of traffic in the roundabout will be open to traffic as the westbound lane will still be diverted to the alternate route.
Lima City Engineer Kirk Niemeyer explains, “We’ve got to take half of the bypass out so we can get the rest of the roundabout in. So, we’re going to have split traffic for several weeks until the rest of the curb and the rest of the roundabout can go in.”
Niemeyer says they hope to have the roundabout open to full traffic flow in mid-June.