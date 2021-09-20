Lima Senior DECA Joy Project encourages students to "Be Better Humans"

A local student-led project is raising awareness and encouraging others to be the best they can be.
Lima Senior's DECA Joy Project is ready to go for this school year; the project raises awareness of different disabilities and contributes to helping those living with disabilities in the community.
The students have helped with the All Abilities Playground and will be participating in the Down Syndrome Association of Western Ohio's Buddy Walk, among other planned events this school year.
"We have the Joy Basketball Game and we’re doing other things that we’re doing to try to spread awareness and spread the joy around," said senior Lamonte Layson. "The fact that you get to spread joy, and knowing that a lot of people don’t have joy, getting to spread the joy makes you feel good."
The theme for this year's project is Be Better Humans, and that's something that these students are taking to heart, as they go through another tough school year.
"Especially during times like this with COVID, a lot of things have been taken from us," said senior Dominique Peterson. "We didn’t really get to grow up the same way that everybody else did during high school - and especially at this age, being a better human in high school, maybe some of the younger kids will look up to you, and they can be better humans too."
"The way a person is can rub off on to another person," said senior Zanyia Smith. "If you see someone doing something, that might inspire you and make you want to be a better human - show the world that you can be the way you should be."
The Buddy Walk is being held this Saturday, September 25 at Faurot Park. Registration for the walk starts at 11 am.