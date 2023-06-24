LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima senior grad came home to perform the jazz concert "A Series on Love" Saturday night at the recently dedicated Joe Henderson Auditorium at Lima Senior High School.
Brandon Monford, who performs under the name Sax B, took the stage alongside several musicians from and living in Lima. 25% of the proceeds from the show will be donated to the Lima City Schools music program.
Monford has performed the saxophone all across the country, including New York, California, and Florida. He also appears in a newly released Netflix special called "85 South Ghetto Legends." The 2010 graduate has always been an avid fan of Joe Henderson, and to play on a stage named after him in his hometown is one of the most memorable moments of his career so far.
"I'm honored, you know, to be able to just step foot on that stage named after him and kind of, in a sense, carry on that saxophone legacy. He was a great, still is a great musician, Grammy award-winning, he set a real pace and I just want to continue and keep going," he said.
Monford adds that if you have a dream and you work hard at it, there's no limit to what you can do.