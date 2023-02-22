Local college revisits dialogue between two civil rights leaders

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College students and faculty were able to take a step back in time and see a re-enactment of how Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X might have communicated with one another.
The college hosted an event titled "The Conversation", imagining the dialogue between the two civil rights leaders. The event is part of the college's Black History Month calendar. Although there is only one known recorded conversation between the two -- the service showed how these two men might have talked to each other during an important time in history.
"There is only one recorded meeting of them in history, and this particular one was something that individuals think might have happened because they actually flown to different cities together, etc. What our aim is today, is to just be able to broaden the minds of individuals of how important these two civil rights leaders were and are to the civil rights movement back then as well as today," said Renee Bradley, special assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion.
Reverend Dr. John McCants Jr. and Buddy Hannah both played Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. during the event.