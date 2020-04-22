Local donation provides signs recognizing first responders as heroes

A donation from a Lima photographer has made it possible for area first responders to put up something special at their stations.
Retired firefighter Chris Jackson and his wife saw signs in front of local hospitals recognizing workers inside as heroes. They were inspired to do the same for local firefighters and went to Facebook for help. Local photographer Annie Van Atta responded with a donation to the Lima Fire Department for signs reading "Heroes Work Here" to be put in front of area stations.
Jackson says he hopes to put signs in front of local police stations as well.
He says, “Just kind of wanted to show people that we do care about our safety service workers and you know, they’re going through a hard time also. just wanted to show them that we care.”
If you would like to support more signs like this in the community, you can send a donation in the care of Chris Jackson to P.O. Box 5201, Lima OH, 45802.