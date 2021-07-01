Local labor union installs access ramp to home of a family in need

A local UAW Ford Ramp Crew spent Thursday morning helping a family in need.
The Ford Ramp Crew of the UAW Local 1219 Labor Union were at a home on Reservoir Road in order to install an access ramp to the property.
The ramp will help the family be able to move between their home and outside more efficiently. Previously, the family had trouble getting out of the house when they needed to head outside.
The Ford Ramp Crew works to install or remove ramps to families' houses in the summer. The crew generally recycles ramps that are taken down to be used for another home. Members are comprised of retirees.
The crew states that they are always open to donations. Anyone interested in donating is asked to contact the UAW Local 1219 Labor Union.