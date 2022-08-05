Local schools not immune to nationwide staffing shortage

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Schools nationwide are faced with staffing shortages, and our area is not immune. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens checks in with Lima City Schools to see what that situation looks like.

Schools all across the country are faced with staffing shortages right now. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are over 500,000 fewer educators in public schools than there were before the pandemic. Burnout continues to be a driving force as more than half of educators say they are ready to leave their profession sooner than planned. We checked in with Lima City Schools to see what the staffing situation looks like for educators. Superintendent Jill Ackerman says they've been fortunate to have many long-term staff members who stayed put through the pandemic but are now seeing increased staffing needs.

