Mario Mathis sentenced for shooting at Willow Lake Apartment complex

The man responsible for a shooting at Willow Lake Apartments will not see jail time.
Mario Mathis has been sentenced to the mental correction program at the WORTH Center followed by four years of community control. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and two counts of improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle.
Mathis was dating a woman who previously had a child with Tyson Downton. Downton didn't want Mathis around his child. Things got heated because of that. While Downton was dropping off the child, Downton approached Mathis' truck and that's when Mathis shot him twice.
"It's not going to stop until you young men stop acting like little boys, said Judge Terri Kohlrieser. "Throwing your temper tantrums, who's got more testosterone than the other one and who's the bigger man and who's going to show who. And you're not going to disrespect me. Until that bull- stops, this courtroom scene's going to play out over and over and over and over again. Y'all need to grow up."
Mathis will go through re-entry court after release from the WORTH Center.