A surprise award Friday morning at the United Way pep rally as long-time professor and associate dean Mark Kleffner was given the Paul Woehlke volunteer award.
Kleffner came to the area 33 years ago to teach at Ohio State Lima and immediately got involved with the United Way. He has donated countless hours of service and leadership to support a cause he truly believes in.
"Well I was extremely honored, extremely surprised, I was not told about this ahead of time or anything, it's a really big surprise," expressed Mark Kleffner. "And I do so much for the United Way because ever since I moved to this community to teach at Ohio State, I've really wanted to be a part of the community and help out and I can't think of a better way of doing it than through the United Way and all they've done for the community and being able to help the area agencies do so much."
Kleffner says he will continue to support the United Way in the years to come.