A Mercer County man faces drug charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a St. Henry residence.
Michael Lange has been charged with possession of Methamphetamine and could be facing additional charges after his case is reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutors Office. The Mercer County Sheriff's Office got a call from the Ottawa County Drug Task Force about a case they were working on that took them to Mercer County. During the execution of the search warrant, they found Lange had more than 16 grams of meth on him. They also found drug pipes and cash in the home.
Sheriff Jeff Grey reminds citizens if they would like to provide tips or information on drug activity, they can do so on the sheriff's website.
Media release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office: Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced today the arrest of a local subject on drug charges. Michael H. Lange, age 37, of 1874 Schroeder Rd., Celina, was arrested on possession of methamphetamine. Deputies from the Ottawa County Drug Task Force contacted Mercer County deputies after an arrest in Ottawa county that led them to Mercer County.
Mercer County deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence at 3266 Philothea road, St. Henry. Deputies from Mercer County as well as from the Ottawa County Drug Task Force served the warrant and arrested Mr. Lange, who was at the residence at the time the search warrant was executed. He was found at the residence and arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Celina Municipal Court. He was found in possession of methamphetamines exceeding 16 grams.
Deputies also located drug pipes and other paraphernalia at the residence, as well as over $1400.00 in cash. Mr. Lange was arrested and incarcerated in the Mercer County Detention facility. The case has been forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review of additional charges.
Sheriff Grey reminds citizens that his office remains vigilant in its efforts to combat drugs and other criminal offenses. Individuals wanting to provide information or tips to the Sheriff’s Office may do so using the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office website, www.mercercountysheriff.org and using the “Home” tab.