Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office:Celina, OH – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will once again be holding a Community Wide Food Drive. The food drive will take place from October 16th to October 31st, 2022. Donations can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office Lobby at 4835 State Route 29 in Celina, OH. All donated items will be divided up between the C.A.L.L. Food Pantry and Our Home Family Resource Center.
Our office chose to start the drive on October 16th, as that is World Food Day. Hunger and food insecurity is a worldwide problem…which includes many of our neighbors, friends, and family. For more information about World Food Day, please visit the website: https://www.fao.org/world-food-day/en.
The staff of the Sheriff’s Office has been collecting items for our local food pantry since 2016. We would like to invite the public to participate in this event to help those less fortunate in our communities.
Donation items include, but are not limited to: non-perishable food items (such as canned foods), baby wipes/diapers, dog food/treats, personal hygiene items (such as body wash, shampoo/conditioner, or deodorant), cleaning supplies, or a monetary donation. Every little bit helps, so please consider donating. Visit our website at www.mercercountysheriffohio.gov and click on the Community Wide Food Drive tab for more information.
