Food donations boxes Generic
vejaa

Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will once again be holding a Community Wide Food Drive. The food drive will take place from October 16th to October 31st, 2022. Donations can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office Lobby at 4835 State Route 29 in Celina, OH. All donated items will be divided up between the C.A.L.L. Food Pantry and Our Home Family Resource Center.

Our office chose to start the drive on October 16th, as that is World Food Day. Hunger and food insecurity is a worldwide problem…which includes many of our neighbors, friends, and family. For more information about World Food Day, please visit the website: https://www.fao.org/world-food-day/en.

