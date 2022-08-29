Mercy Health-St. Rita's holds luncheon for retirees

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Because of the pandemic, it has been a couple of years since they have gotten together, but for retirees from St. Rita's, it was worth the wait.

Mercy Health hosted a lunch for retired employees from the medical center. Around 230 retirees were on hand to reminisce and to learn the latest what is going on at the hospital. Some of the employees liked St. Rita's so much they returned to volunteer at the hospital after they retired. The luncheon is more like a family reunion just how close everyone got during their years working together.

