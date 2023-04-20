Mini Social Service Career Fair held for students at OSU Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - As college seniors get ready for graduation they are also preparing to tackle the job market in their respective careers.
Ohio State Lima hosted a mini social service career fair and budgeting seminar to help those graduating this spring. Representatives from area social service agencies met with students and presented them with opportunities in their respective companies. Afterwards, there was a discussion with students about loan forgiveness, and getting a head start on retirement. OSU Lima hopes this will provide their students the essentials to starting their careers off on the right foot.
"One of the great privileges is to be a part of someone's life. And so we've been working with our students for the last four years about what it means to help someone when they're in need and so it's neat to be able to say, here you go launch into society and make a difference and so know that these students are ready to go out and be a part of people's lives. Love them and help make their life better," stated Carmen Cupples, bachelor of social work coordinator at Ohio State Lima.
Students were also provided with free headshots for their LinkedIn accounts. Among the many agencies, there were Lighthouse Behavioral Services, Crossroads Crisis Center, and the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties.