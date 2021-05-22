Mobile home fire displaces Cridersville family

A home in Rosewood Mobile Home Park is considered a total loss after a fire Saturday morning.
Just after 7:30 am., the Cridersville Fire Department got a call from the residents of 39 Spencer Circle that their mobile home was on fire. When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire pouring out of the windows on the back end of the home.
The fire was contained in just over an hour, with all of the residents and pets able to make it out safe. The fire department also managed to save a tank full of fish from the home. Uniopolis and Buckland fire departments were called for mutual aid, and the Auglaize County CERT team has been financially helping the family as they have been displaced from the home.
If you would like to donate to help the family, check out the Auglaize County CERT team on Facebook where it tells you how to do so.