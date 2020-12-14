Monday morning house fire kills Indian Lake man

A deadly house fire on Monday at Indian Lake is under investigation.
Washington Township Police says the Indian Joint Fire District called out to a home at 9070 Sycamore Street on Orchard Island just before 7:30 am Monday morning after a passerby reported a fire. Firefighters found flames and heavy smoke showing. They discovered 63-year-old Jon Conrad dead inside. The fire appeared to start in the living room, with the State Fire Marshal's Office assisting in the investigation. Damage to the home was described as heavy.