Monticello Subdivision donates to hang American flags on each lamp post

Neighbors in a Lima subdivision have teamed up this Independence Day to deck out their streets in red, white, and blue.
One homeowner was walking through the Monticello Subdivision (off Ft. Amanda Road) when he noticed how bare the light poles were. He had the idea to put an American flag on all 25 of them. Within a few days he had 100% participation throughout the 27 homes in the neighborhood.
The total cost came to about $1500 for each flag, flag pole, and attachments. The homeowner behind the idea says the plan is to put up the flags for every national holiday, like Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
Frank Cardone, President of the Monticello Villa Association, explains, “In today’s climate around the world, and America itself, I just feel it’s important that people support America, people who love America, be patriotic. And just show our patriotism as much as we can, and that’s what we’re doing here.”
He says the best time to look at the flags are at night, when they are illuminated by the streetlamps.