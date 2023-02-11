"Mornings with the Maestro" gives kids an interactive lesson on percussion music

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Kids on Saturday morning were treated to an interactive lesson on one of the oldest forms of music.
The Lima Public Library hosted "Mornings with the Maestro", and Saturday's program featured percussion music. Musicians performed with a variety of instruments from different continents and explained to the children how each instrument creates its unique sound.
The musicians also helped the kids make their own percussion instruments with a cup and popcorn kernels that they could take home.
Aside from the human voice, percussion is the oldest kind of musical instrument because the only limit to percussion is your own creativity.
"Percussion is special because, like I said, your body can be a percussion instrument, anything can be a percussion instrument. And actually, a lot of kids have a lot of pent-up energy, right, and percussion can be a way to let that out, but also I think to learn the math and rhythm and all of these fundamental elements of music," says Andrew Crust, the music director for the Lima Symphony Orchestra.
The Lima Symphony Orchestra will be performing the family concert "Wall to Wall Percussion" Sunday, February 11th, at 3pm at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center.