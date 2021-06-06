Multiple crews battle fire in Bath Township Sunday morning

A fire caused extensive damage to a home in Bath Township.
The Bath Township Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 1022 North McCullough Street at 4:05 am on Sunday, June 6th, 2021.
Once firefighters arrived, they noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from the side of the house, with a vehicle parked close to the home that also caught on fire.
Mutual aid was then called to Lima Fire Department, Perry Township Fire Department, and American Township Fire Department.
The house suffered extensive heat and smoke damage throughout. Officials estimate the damage at $5,000 to the contents of the home and $20,000 to the structure. It is unknown if the house was insured.
The owner of the home, Anthony Davis, of Lima, Ohio was not inside the home at the time of the fire.
No fire personnel were injured during the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. The Bath Township Fire Department is asking for anyone who might have information on the fire to call 419-221-0550.