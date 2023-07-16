Music in the Park promises free fun-filled afternoon of fellowship and Christian music

HARROD, OH (WLIO) - On Sunday, July 30th, Harrod will have an afternoon filled with fun and faith.
"Music in the Park" welcomes people to come outdoors and enjoy a free Christian music festival. The event started 20 years ago in 2003 an has continued to grow into a tradition that many in the area look forward to every year. There will also be a car show and lunch available. Organizers are particularly excited about the talented musicians lined up to take the stage this year.
"We've got Jason Gray, who is just a fantastic story-teller. Great Christian music and awesome singer. Then we've got Point of Grace, which if you like harmonies, boy those women can harmonize and they just do a wonderful job. And then Gordon Mote adds the gospel sound to it, so it's just going to be a lot of fun," explained David Burkhart.
Music in the Park will be held on Sunday, July 30th, from 11am to 4pm at 6825 Faulkner Road in Harrod. You are encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs to the event.