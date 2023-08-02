New game show is a big hit with all ages of Auglaize County Fair-goers

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - New to the Auglaize County Fair this year is a game show that promises fun and learning for any age.
The Wheel of Agriculture Game Show is full of trivia, games of chance, and prizes. There are several rounds that fit into each thirty-minute show throughout the day. Contestants may be asked questions related to farming, have to name noises or country songs, or take a ride in a money machine tractor where they have to collect as many flying "Ag Bucks" as they can to win a prize. The rounds are separated into three groups- younger children, older children, and adults. The trivia questions increase in difficulty by age group, and regardless of your speed on the buzzer, anything can happen.
"Probably the most exciting part is when we land on that bonus bale and we roll the dice and there's a close score or maybe someone that's way behind. Just yesterday, we had someone, they didn't have any points at all and there was enough points on the bale, in the last two seconds of the game, because of that, they actually won the game," explained Tim Balster, the host of the Wheels of Agriculture Game Show.
There are three times you can compete in or watch the show each day of the fair, at 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm, and 6:15 pm.