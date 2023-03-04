New management renovates housing at Plaza Mobile Home Park

BATH, OH (WLIO) - Out with the old and in with the newly renovated affordable housing in the Lima area.
This past September the Plaza Mobile Home Park welcomed a new owner and new management. Since then the community has undergone many changes including it's policies, financing options and renovations to eight of the homes.
"Definitely a lot of work." said Ekaterina Stepanova, the Owner. "It's been a beautiful community many years back, we've heard all the great things about people loving it here, back when it was maybe 15 years ago or so. And they were great memories, people grew up here and we are very much looking forward to bringing this community back to it's glory and making it even better."
Stepanova not only plans to renovate dozens of more homes but also build a playground and create a safer bus stop for the children living within the community.
"This a fantastic time right now for everybody to come check us out," said Stepanova. "We've got very, very affordable living and we have got some ready to move in homes so I just want to encourage everybody to come check us out."
To learn more you can check out their Facebook page or visit their office right by bath high school.