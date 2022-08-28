ODOT, OSU are helping develop technology to make airspace safer

As the number of drones continues to grow, Ohio is looking toward the future and how to keep the airspace safe for both manned and unmanned aircraft.

ODOT, OSU are helping develop technology to make airspace safer

Since 2018, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been working with the Federal Aviation Administration, Ohio State University, and other agencies to develop and deploy a “Detect and Avoid” system to track drones and keep them from hitting other low-flying aircraft, like medical helicopters and crop dusters. The "Uncrewed Traffic Management" system is being tested in central Ohio. A drone operator would be given permission to operate in specific airspace, much like a pilot would for an airplane or helicopter. This technology could help pave the way for drone deliveries to people's homes.

ODOT, OSU are helping develop technology to make airspace safer

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.