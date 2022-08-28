ODOT, OSU are helping develop technology to make airspace safer

As the number of drones continues to grow, Ohio is looking toward the future and how to keep the airspace safe for both manned and unmanned aircraft.
Since 2018, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been working with the Federal Aviation Administration, Ohio State University, and other agencies to develop and deploy a “Detect and Avoid” system to track drones and keep them from hitting other low-flying aircraft, like medical helicopters and crop dusters. The "Uncrewed Traffic Management" system is being tested in central Ohio. A drone operator would be given permission to operate in specific airspace, much like a pilot would for an airplane or helicopter. This technology could help pave the way for drone deliveries to people's homes.
This technology can also provide emergency crews with information at a crash scenes. It was used in a training exercise in Logan County recently. The drones provided airspace support by transmitting live video to dispatchers and first responders. But when they called in a medical helicopter, the system alerted the drone operator to clear a path for them.
As of May, there are over 850,000 drones registered with the FFA and currently, they are required to be operated within sight of the operator, but this technology could allow the operator to be a mile away and still operate their drone.
