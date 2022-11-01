Press Release from the Ohio EPA:Ohio EPA will hold a public information session and hearing on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, to accept public comments about the proposed renewal of INEOS Nitriles USA LLC’s permits. If approved, the renewals would be valid for five years, allowing the continued operation of four Class 1 hazardous wastewater injection wells at the company’s facility in Lima.
The public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, Lima Municipal Center, 50 Town Square.
During the information session, Ohio EPA representatives will present information about the draft renewal permits and answer questions. A hearing will immediately follow, during which the public can submit comments for the record regarding the draft renewal permits.
INEOS Nitriles USA manufactures acrylonitrile and associated products at the facility located at Fort Amanda and Adgate Roads. The deepwells are used for disposal of wastewater generated on site from the manufacturing process. The wells also are permitted to receive wastewater from Fort Amanda Specialties, a chemical manufacturing company located on Fort Amanda Road adjacent to INEOS.
Copies of the draft renewal permits for each of the four wells and related documents may be viewed on Ohio EPA’s website: Well #1, Well #2, Well #3, and Well #4. The documents may be reviewed at Ohio EPA’s Central Office, 50 W. Town St., Columbus. For an appointment, call (614) 644-2752. The documents also are available at Ohio EPA’s Northwest District Office, 347 North Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green. For an appointment, call (419) 352-8461.
Written comments on the draft renewal permits will be accepted at the hearing or may be mailed to Ohio EPA, Division of Drinking and Ground Waters, Attn: UIC Unit Supervisor, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, OH 43216-1049. Comments will be accepted until Nov. 18.
To request a reasonable accommodation due to a disability, visit: epa.ohio.gov/ada.
