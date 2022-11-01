Ohio EPA Generic

Press Release from the Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA will hold a public information session and hearing on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, to accept public comments about the proposed renewal of INEOS Nitriles USA LLC’s permits. If approved, the renewals would be valid for five years, allowing the continued operation of four Class 1 hazardous wastewater injection wells at the company’s facility in Lima.

The public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, Lima Municipal Center, 50 Town Square.

