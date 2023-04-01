Ohio Northern University students teach chemistry with magic show

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Northern University students used their knowledge of chemistry to perform an educational magic show at the Habitat for Humanity Restore Saturday afternoon.
Members of a chemistry academic organization from ONU traveled to teach the community about science with fun experiments on chemical reactions. They showed how a solution could allow them to burn a dollar bill without actually damaging it, how certain liquids can create smoke when mixed and other tricks.
The purpose of the show was to demonstrate how chemistry can be fun, and teach some real-world applications at the same time.
"Some of them that we're doing today, we're doing dissolving of polystyrene, and that's just packing peanuts and that type of material. This is actually a new recycling method that involves dissolving polystyrene in order to then recycle it and use the polymer in different forms. So we're kind of doing the beginning of that process today," said Jasmine Wolfgram, an ONU senior and the president of Student Members of the American Chemical Society.
ONU students also distributed free school supplies they had collected for children at the event.