Ohio Northern University to host vaccine clinic for adolescents

Ohio Northern University will be hosting a vaccine clinic for children ages 12 and older.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the distribution of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents ages 12 to 15. Pfizer was selected due to them applying for emergency authorization, and for them being the most far into clinical trials.
"They are the farthest along in terms of their clinical trial with children down to age 12," said Steven Martin, Dean of the College of Pharmacy at ONU. "My understanding is Moderna is also involved in a trial down to age 12 and I believe the J&J is at that point too, but Pfizer is the farthest along that process and they were the ones to first for emergency use authorization."
ONU will hold its vaccine clinic from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at ONU Healthwise Pharmacy, located at 511 West Lincoln Avenue.
While the clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 to 15, anyone who has not received their vaccine is still welcome to come to the clinic to receive their first dose.