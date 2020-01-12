House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says they will hand over the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate this week.
Pelosi saying that Sunday morning on ABC’s “This Week.” The House voted to impeach the President on December 18th on the charges of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. Pelosi says Americans expect a fair trial when the Senate takes up the issue. Senate leader Mitch McConnell wants a speedy trial without new witnesses. Ohio Senators just want to hear from both sides during the proceedings.
“Make it a real trial with real witnesses and real evidence and we will make our decision,” says Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. “I don’t know how I’m going to vote yet, I want to where what the President’s lawyers say to defend him. But I also want to hear from people in the room when all of this supposedly happened, hear their eyewitness and earwitness accounts if you will, and then we make our decision.”
“We really haven’t heard from the President’s team, because they were not really involved on the house side, as you know,” says Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman. “Partly because how the house did it wasn’t fair. It wasn’t an approach where you had balance between Republicans and Democrats. Even when they had witnesses, they had three Democrat witnesses and one Republican witness. I hope that there will be a little more balance and we will have an opportunity to hear from both sides.”
The trial could begin after the Martin Luther King junior Holiday. Ohio’s 4th district Congressman Jim Jordan could be called to represent the President during the trial.