OSHP gives winter driving safety tips

If you're on the roads while the weather isn't ideal, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has a few tips to keep in mind to keep you and other drivers safe.
The biggest things to remember when the roads are covered in ice and snow are to slow down, watch your following distance behind the person in front of you, and check your tires, battery, and windshield wipers before heading out.
OSHP says they see quite a few crashes around this time of year as people get used to driving in winter weather again.
"There’s always a period of time of adjustment for folks; you have to take into account the weather, look at the forecast make sure on your route that the plows are going to get there," said Lt. Tim Grigsby with the OSHP Lima Post. "We just basically advise everyone to take a little extra time and make sure that the route that you’re taking is going to be cleared out."
Research done by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that nearly half a million crashes and more than two thousand deaths happen during winter months each year.