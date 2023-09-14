OSU Lima renovates Galvin Hall and surprises one alum with dedication

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State University at Lima unveiled its newly renovated Galvin Hall and surprised one very special guest during this afternoon's ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The university inaugurated a new student and community collaboration space in the lower level of Galvin Hall. The new area offers students a wide range of possibilities, including areas for student clubs, organizations, and class groups to work together. It also features office areas, an outside patio, and a game room. The event shocked one of the Lima campus's earliest alums. The community gathering area was named the G. Gilbert Cloyd student commons in honor of Gil Cloyd's outstanding service and leadership to the university and his devotion to student success and scholarship.
"This campus, Ohio State, has meant so much for me. I would not have been able to go to college, absent 1963 when I started, Lima Ohio State was not here. So I owe everything to it and so my hope is, it continues to be a vital force for a lot of talented young men and women so that they can get their start in life, dream big, and achieve it," said Dr. G. Gilbert Cloyd, The Ohio State University Foundation Board Chair.
Galvin Hall is the Lima campus' first building. It was built in 1965 and remains the university's main academic building. It will undergo more renovations in the future.