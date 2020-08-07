An Ottawa man has admitted to sexual crimes against a teenage girl, in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
Daniel Salazar accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of sexual battery and a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The original charge of rape was dismissed. Salazar could now face up to eight years in prison. Court documents state these incidents happened between June and July of 2018. The victim would have been between 15 and 16 years old. Salazar will be sentenced on Sept. 14.