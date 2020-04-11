Ottoville puts a new spin on an Easter tradition

As everyone adjusts to a special holiday with the pandemic at hand, this Ottoville church couldn’t let an Easter pass without Stations of the Cross. 

Immaculate Conception Church displayed the fifteen stations in an Ottoville neighborhood for anyone to drive up to, and they’re calling it “Stations of the Cross at a Distance.” Community members can view the displays safely from their car and can print out a list of prayers and readings to follow along with the stations. 

Joel Edelbrock, a parishioner at the church who has a display in his yard says, “It’s very good with all that’s going on, it brings people together. Christ has risen so it’s a big deal.” 

Suzanne Wannemacher, a parishioner at the church says, “I think everybody--they felt the spirit, especially when you’re going along and you actually were reading along, and you just felt the spirit moving with you as you was looking at everything and just seeing the community come together.” 

The stations will remain on display weather permitting from 10a.m. until dusk  on Easter. 

 

 

